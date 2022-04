ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.

Police said the 60-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 5900 block of West Florissant at around 2:03 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

