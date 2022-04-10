Advertisement

Fire damages historic site in St. Charles

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A fire damaged the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site Sunday.

Firefighters initially expected the fire started in the basement at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. Crews responded to the fire before 5:30 p.m.

The St. Charles Fire Department said no one was injured as a result of the fire. The fire has been put out and crews are checking to make sure the fire won’t rekindle.

A News 4 photographer is heading to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
2 dead in wrong-way crash in Madison County
A 15-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.
Teen shot, injured in north St. Louis city
A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.
Man shot, killed in North City
A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.
Man shot, killed in North City