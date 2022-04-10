Fire damages historic site in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A fire damaged the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site Sunday.

Firefighters initially expected the fire started in the basement at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. Crews responded to the fire before 5:30 p.m.

The St. Charles Fire Department said no one was injured as a result of the fire. The fire has been put out and crews are checking to make sure the fire won’t rekindle.

