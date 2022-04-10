City residents weigh in on ARPA funding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City has $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it has not yet spent. North St. Louis residents got a chance Saturday to speak with leaders on how they think it should be spent.

The Housing and Zoning Committee hosted this morning’s town hall at the O’Fallon Park Rec Plex. Residents who spoke said they want to see more focus on North City neighborhoods.

Want to give your opinion? Click here to find the city’s survey on how to spend the money.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.