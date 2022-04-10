Advertisement

Blues roll past Islanders 6-1 for fifth straight win

Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an...
Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored twice in a 96-second span in the second period to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 6-1 win over the New York Islanders.

The Blues won their fifth in a row and have earned points in their last eight games with a 7-0-1 mark.

Robert Thomas extended his career-best point streak to nine games with a goal and two assists. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves to win his first game since Feb. 27.

Defenseman Grant Hutton scored his first NHL goal for the Islanders. New York had won five of its previous six games.

