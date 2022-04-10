4Warn Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Weather Discussion: Severe storms are possible tonight. Several counties in Illinois are now at the Marginal Risk level for severe storms (Threat level 1/5). Additionally, counties west of St. Louis are now in the Slight Risk for severe storms (Threat level 2/5). The primary risk seems to be hail in the strongest storms. Followed by this is the risk for strong winds around 60mph. While tornado potential is low, it’s not zero. This threat will be monitored as well.

Storms look to move in around 10 pm, and the window for severe weather will decrease after 2 am.

Rain and storm chances continue both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is also a Weather Alert day due to the potential for more severe storms. Stay tuned!

