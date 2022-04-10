Advertisement

2 dead in wrong-way crash in Madison County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people died after a wrong-way crash on I-55 near Livingston, Illinois early Saturday morning, police said.

A gray Toyota Camry was going southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when it crashed with a semi head-on. The driver and passenger of the Toyota Camry were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. The two who died are Juandria S. Pickett, 30, and Tiyana C. McCoy, 32. Both were from St. Louis.

No other information was released.

