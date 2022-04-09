Advertisement

Woman, man killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton

A man and woman were killed in a wrong-way accident in Bridgeton overnight
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGETON (KMOV) - A man and woman were killed in a wrong-way crash that occurred on I-70 just west of St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton overnight.

Police tell News 4 that De Soto resident Laci Meyer, 28, was driving a 2016 Ford Escape westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when the Escape collided with a 2010 Chevy Silverado being driven eastbound by St. Louis resident Rodney Sharp, 63. A 2004 Chevy Impala then rear-ended the Silverado. The accident happened just after 1:00 a.m.

Both Meyer and Sharp were killed. The driver of the Impala suffered serious injuries.

