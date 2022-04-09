St. Ann man arrested for allegedly battering officer in St. Clair County

Fairview Heights, Ill. (KMOV) - Police arrested a man for allegedly battering an officer while trying to escape in the St. Clair Square Mall Thursday.

Reports say police were looking for two suspects who were accused of shoplifting. They found them walking inside a vacant store and found a third subject, 29-year-old Dwight Houston, near the back of the store.

The officer asked for the subjects’ names, but neither of them replied. Reports say Houston allegedly shoved the officer in the chest and ran past her into the mall, and the officer went after him telling him to stop.

When Houston did not comply, the officer tased him to the ground and was handcuffed by other officers. Houston suffered a small puncture wound to his arm, and the officer was not injured.

Houston was charged with aggravated battery, resisting arrest, and obstructing a Peace Officer.

