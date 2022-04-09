South City mother pleas for answers 3 years after son’s unsolved murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Another year has gone by, but the pain remains just as strong as it did three years ago when Patricia Newton’s son was killed in south St. Louis City.

“It’s been pretty hard for me, throughout the year, throughout the week, throughout the month coming down to this and no one has been held accountable for it,” said Newton.

23-year-old Travon Richie was found shot to death near Amberg Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood on April 8, 2019. The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. in broad daylight.

Newton still struggles to speak about that day as she remembers how much of a wonderful son Richie was.

“Travon Richie was an outgoing young man,” said Newton. “Loving, kind, enjoyable, life of the party. Loved to make friends, loved to make people laugh. He was a generous guy.”

Richie was a momma’s boy and was looking forward to joining the military. He also was a father.

“His daughter is 6 years old right now,” said Newton.

Newton said her son was hanging out with family and friends at the park during that day. One of her relatives called Newton and said her son was shot.

“And when I got up into the area, everybody was gone, no one was at the scene when I got over there but the police officers,” said Newton. “I saw him lying on the ground with his legs stretched out and arms opened wide, gun downed.”

St Louis Metro Police said there were around 30 to 50 people around or at Amberg Park the evening Richie was murdered. No one has come forward with any information in the three years since his death.

“I can’t understand 50 people in a park and nobody saying anything. It’s disheartening,” said Lisa Pisciotta, executive director of St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers.

This week, SLMPD upped its efforts to bring more attention to Richie’s case. They are urging the public to come forward to homicide detectives or CrimeStoppers about what happened three years ago at the park and who may be responsible for Richie’s death.

“When we do things in our community, black on black crimes, we don’t want to tell. But as soon as a police officer does something to someone, everybody is mad, and they want to tell,” said Newton. “Let’s get mad and start telling on ourselves, start telling about what we’re doing in our communities.”

Pisciotta assures anyone who comes forward with information will not have their identity revealed.

“It’s the most secure that you can get to give information out. We don’t have caller ID, we don’t trace your phone, your IP addresses,” said Pisciotta. “You can go online, you can call us.”

“I like the fact that they’re still working on the case. At this point after three years, it’s hard, when you don’t know who did it,” said Newton.

Newton is still holding out faith her son’s murder will be solved and bring her family and Richie’s daughter the justice they deserve.

“I know that a lot of people are afraid because they use that term, ‘We don’t snitch in our community,’ but you also could be saving someone else’s life,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. According to authorities, if a tip leads to the felony arrest of the person responsible, a reward of up to $5,000 may be collected.

