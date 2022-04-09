Metro security concerns linger following shooting of elderly man

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Safety on and near Metro transit is a concern after a man was shot by a suspected carjacker near the Delmar Loop Thursday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported around 9 a.m. that a 63-year-old man was found shot in the Delmar Metro parking lot at 640 Rosedale, just north of the Delmar Loop. The man told police he was shot in the back while being robbed of his 2017 Subaru Outback.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. The suspects are believed to be Black males between 16 and 18 years old.

“For you to shoot a 63-year-old person, you not nothing to the community,” Metro rider Mickel Stafford said. “That’s very surprising. They should have at least three polices at these stations, stops. You know, making sure people get home safely. And whoever you is--for you doing that, you should be ashamed of yourself. I know that’s getting on your conscience.”

“When is it going to be enough. Shouldn’t one shooting be enough,” said Kimberlee Cook, whose husband, James Cook, was shot and killed at the same Metro station working security in January 2021. “He would go to different Metro stops, but that day he was there that zone.”

Cook said she believes security guards should be armed if more police can’t patrol the stops.

Metro sent News 4 this statement Friday:

