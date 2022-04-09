Elderly man with dementia who went missing from South County found safe
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police were looking for 88-year-old Robert Whitehead after he left his residence in South St. Louis County Friday afternoon. He was located safe Friday night.
Whitehead, who has dementia, drove away from his house in the 3200 block of Ridgetop View Drive around 2 p.m. He left without his ID and his cell phone, police said. Whitehead is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
