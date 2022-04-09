Advertisement

Elderly man with dementia who went missing from South County found safe

An 88-year-old is missing from South County.
An 88-year-old is missing from South County.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police were looking for 88-year-old Robert Whitehead after he left his residence in South St. Louis County Friday afternoon. He was located safe Friday night.

Whitehead, who has dementia, drove away from his house in the 3200 block of Ridgetop View Drive around 2 p.m. He left without his ID and his cell phone, police said. Whitehead is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Balloon display for grand opening of the Wine Cafe
Just Balloons create display to celebrate new wine cafe in St. Charles
COVID rates have spiked after opening day.
Some local Covid positivity rates rising
Man loses thousands in Bitcoin scam
Man gets thousands stolen from Bitcoin scam
St. Louis City SC installs first stadium seat
St. Louis City SC puts in first seat at Centene Stadium