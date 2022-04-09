Advertisement

Cardinals manager Marmol out with flu Saturday

Marmol tested negative for COVID. Bench coach Skip Schumaker will step in to manage the Cardinals against the Pirates at Busch Stadium.
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, in this Friday, July 2, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After winning his MLB managerial debut on Thursday at Busch Stadium, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol is not in the dugout for the second game of the season after being diagnosed with the flu Saturday.

Marmol tested negative for COVID-19 but was nevertheless advised by the team not to manage the game from the bench. The decision was announced just prior to first-pitch Saturday afternoon.

New Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker is serving as the team’s manager from the bench Saturday. A former outfielder/second baseman with St. Louis, Schumaker returned to the Cardinals this season as Marmol’s right-hand man following a multi-year coaching stint with the San Diego Padres. He played for the Cardinals from 2005 to 2012, winning two World Series Championships with the team.

