Cardinals manager Marmol out with flu Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After winning his MLB managerial debut on Thursday at Busch Stadium, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol is not in the dugout for the second game of the season after being diagnosed with the flu Saturday.

Marmol tested negative for COVID-19 but was nevertheless advised by the team not to manage the game from the bench. The decision was announced just prior to first-pitch Saturday afternoon.

Skip Schumaker will manage the club today. Skipper Skip. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 9, 2022



Skip Schumaker will manage the club today. Skipper Skip. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 9, 2022

New Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker is serving as the team’s manager from the bench Saturday. A former outfielder/second baseman with St. Louis, Schumaker returned to the Cardinals this season as Marmol’s right-hand man following a multi-year coaching stint with the San Diego Padres. He played for the Cardinals from 2005 to 2012, winning two World Series Championships with the team.

