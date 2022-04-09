4Warn Forecast: Warmer & Windy Sunday, Then Storms Develop Sunday Night

Temperatures will be warmer overnight. The low only reaches 43°. We’re even warmer Sunday when temperatures climb to the 70s. It will be quite windy too with SE winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Don’t be caught off guard Sunday evening when showers and thunderstorms develop, mainly after 7pm. The main threat for these storms is large hail. But damaging winds or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The workweek is active with showers & storms possible through Wednesday. It won’t rain the whole time. But there will likely be several rounds. During the workweek, Wednesday seems to have the best potential for severe storms. Check back to get updates on this as we are able to fine tune the timing.

