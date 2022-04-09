4Warn Forecast: Temperatures climb, then we turn active

Weather Discussion: Many of us woke up to below-freezing temperatures. The clear morning skies will give way to a beautiful afternoon. Highs top out in the 50s.

Thankfully, no chance for a freeze tonight. The low only reaches 41°. We’re even warmer Sunday when temperatures climb to the 70s. Don’t be caught off guard tomorrow evening when showers and thunderstorms develop. A storm may strengthen enough to produce some strong wind gusts. A Marginal Risk for severe weather (threat level 1/5) does clip our western counties, but overall, the severe potential is low.

The workweek is active with widespread rain Monday. We can’t rule out some showers Tuesday either. However, Wednesday seems to have the best better potential for stronger storms. Check back to get updates on this

Freeze Warning Late tonight Through Saturday morning (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.