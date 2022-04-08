Thursday was most-watched Cardinals home opener in 5 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals’ Opening Day telecast was the most-watched home opener in the past five years, Bally Sports Midwest announced Friday.

Total viewers increased 36 percent from last year. The game reached 140,000 households, the network said.

The Cardinals started off the season Thursday by beating the Pirates 9-0 as veteran Adam Wainwright carried the team in game 1 of 162.

