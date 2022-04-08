St. Peters man sentenced after touching woman inappropriately during flight to Atlanta

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters man will spend one year and nine months in federal prison after inappropriately touching a woman sitting next to him on a flight to Atlanta.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Scott Russell Granden was seated next to a nurse on March 25, 2021, in a flight from St. Louis to Atlanta. The nurse was tired from a long day and was trying to rest. She woke up once Granden put his hand on her thigh. She moved his hand and went back to sleep. He, again, put his hand on her thigh and moved it toward her groin area and tried to kiss her.

The nurse told him to stop harassing her. She later stood up and he slapped her on her buttocks.

“Passengers have the right to fly in peace and to expect that their personal dignity will be respected,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “When this defendant started groping and sexually harassing the female passenger in the next seat, he humiliated and degraded her. We will not tolerate this type of behavior on an airplane, and this sentence shows the consequences for such abusive sexual conduct.”

The nurse complained and a flight attendant moved Granden to a different seat. Granden was arrested once the plane landed in Atlanta. Granden is also accused of calling the officers a series of racist and homophobic slurs during the arrest.

Granden was convicted of abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft on September 24, 2021.

