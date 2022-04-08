Some local Covid positivity rates rising

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In recent weeks mask mandates have been dropped and vaccination requirements have been lifted at businesses and sports and concert venues in the St. Louis region.

During that time, some places have seen an uptick in COVID cases. Mike Jelinek is a physician assistant with Total Access Urgent Care.

“Over the last two weeks, unfortunately, we have started to see a slight increase in our Covid positive cases,” he said.

Jelinek said the positivity rate among their patients has risen from 3% to 6% in two weeks. The St. Louis County Public Health Department told News 4 that it’s seen a jump in it’s positivity rate from 3.9% to 5.4% over the same period. and health officials said the average daily number of new cases went from 50 to 65.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said the increases are likely the result of the ebb and flow of case counts that will fluctuate now that people are attending events and restrictions have been lifted.

“Our fear is with the relaxed requirements for masks, we’re hoping that this trend does not continue to increase. But I think it’s important for people to realize we are still seeing positive cases, people are still getting sick,” said Jelinek.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Health Department said the positivity their positivity rate hasn’t changed. The St. Louis area hospitalization rate has also remained relatively unchanged but the statewide rate for Missouri has dropped significantly in the last couple of weeks.

