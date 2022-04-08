Man steals car keys from West County fitness centers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for an alleged thief accused of taking several keys from chubbies at two West County gyms Friday morning.

Surveillance video captured a man in a red hoodie and red shorts swiping keys from a storage area at 7:15 a.m.while workers at the Wildhorse Fitness Center were distracted. The man is believed to have stolen items from cars in the parking lot. Forty-five minutes later, the same man was seen walking into the Pointe in the Ballwin Commons where he allegedly stole thee sets of keys from a cubby area.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 636-227-2951 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

