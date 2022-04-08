Man shot, killed in Moline Acres
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOLINE ACRES (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in Moline Acres Thursday, police said.
Police found the man in the 9700 block of Lanier Drive with a gunshot wound before 5 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital but treatment and died there from his injuries.
St. Louis County Police said preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened after a domestic altercation. Police did not release the name of the man who was killed or say if there are any suspects in the case.
