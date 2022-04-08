Longtime Centene CEO Michael Neidorff dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Michael Neidorff, who led Clayton-based Centene Corporation for 26 years as CEO and president, died at 79 years old.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. released a statement on Neidorff’s passing:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Neidorff. Michael was a leader who not only grew Centene into one of the world’s leading companies, but was incredibly generous to the St. Louis community. He was a true champion for people with disabilities and worked tirelessly to improve our metro and the lives of the people who live here. On behalf of St. Louis’ business community, we extend our sincere condolences to the Neidorff family.

Neidorff announced in February he was taking medical leave and planned on retiring at the end of the year. His cause of death is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.