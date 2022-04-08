How the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for their big day at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals Home Opener is also a big day for the St. Louis favorite Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Clydesdales start their day at 6 a.m. with breakfast. They are then each given a full-body bath that includes mane and tail shampoo and conditioning. They are brought to Busch Stadium in 50-foot tractor-trailers.

For their big day, the Clydesdales wear harness collars that each weigh 130 pounds, and their shoes weigh 5 pounds each.

