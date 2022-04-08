For his final Opening Day, Molina gets new vantage point on pregame festivities before Cardinals rout Pirates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Yadier Molina has been a fixture on Opening Day at Busch Stadium since 2005, his first full season in MLB. But because of his role as the iron-man starting catcher for the Cardinals, he doesn’t get to ride around the warning track in the tailgate of a brand new Ford truck like the rest of his teammates do every year.

Instead, when his name is announced to the crowd, he typically gives the fans a polite wave from the bullpen before returning to his work warming up the starting pitcher. Thursday, though, needed to be a little different, didn’t it? There wouldn’t be another Opening Day like this Opening Day.

Molina has announced that 2022 will be the final season of his illustrious playing career with the Cardinals. Albert Pujols, the prodigal son who has returned from his decade-long west coast swing, will ride off into the sunset with his good friend. Adam Wainwright isn’t talking retirement just yet, but even if his career continues beyond this year, it would happen with a different battery-mate than the one he’s thrown to in more than 300 MLB games, approaching a big-league record.

So it made sense that the Cardinals would shuffle up the standard protocols for the Opening Day festivities Thursday. After the living Cardinals Hall of Famers in their red jackets had all been introduced at home plate, the team played a tribute video—narrated by actor and noted Cardinals fan, Jon Hamm—on the video board inside the stadium.

Shows have finales, but characters stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/yCUvHAJsu0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 7, 2022

Then, before the trucks carrying the rest of the active roster started making their laps around the warning track, the Busch Stadium fans got their chance to acknowledge Wainwright, Pujols, and Molina individually in an emotional moment of the ceremony as the trio was introduced, one by one, before making their way toward home plate.

For Molina, in particular, it was a fitting shift to his pregame routine on his final Opening Day.

“Very special,” Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said. “I’m glad he got to do it. Glad the fans got to experience that with those three guys out there. It was a special moment and I was able to soak it in as well.”

Yadi just slapped Fredbird on the back on his way out to the bullpen. This ceremony is nice and everything, but he's got a job to do. Waino will meet him out there. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 7, 2022

Wainwright has had quite a few years out in the bullpen with Molina on Opening Day, busy warming up to pitch a baseball game as his name is announced. The 40-year-old pitcher made his seventh home opener start on Thursday—though he joked afterward that as the ceremonies were taking place before the game, he wasn’t sure whether he’d be able to take the ball.

“I was worried I was not even going to be able to pitch,” Wainwright said of his reaction to the video tribute and introduction at home plate. “Trying to make me cry out there.”

As Wainwright has always done on special occasions at the ballpark, though, he got between those white lines when the time came and rose to meet the moment once again. The veteran right-hander tossed six innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six while walking none to earn his first win of 2022. The Cardinals beat the Pirates 9-0 on a day where everything came up red.

Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado all homered for the Cardinals as St. Louis chased Pittsburgh starter J.T. Brubaker after only three innings. O’Neill did the bulk of the damage early, driving in all four runs surrendered by Brubaker with a base hit in the first inning and a three-run blast that brought Busch to its feet in the second.

“It was a sinker running in on me,” O’Neill said of the Brubaker pitch that he deposited into the stands beyond the left-field wall. “Swung at it a couple of times earlier and wasn’t able to put it in play. It was coming eventually, and I got it on that pitch.”

O’Neill finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk and a career-high five RBIs after adding a sacrifice fly to plate another run in the eighth. Thursday made for three straight years with an Opening Day home run for the Cardinals’ slugging left fielder, who was asked whether that meant this was his favorite day on the calendar.

“Yeah, it just might be,” O’Neill said with a grin.

Beyond his exceptional Opening Day track record on the field, O’Neill certainly enjoyed the fanfare on Thursday along with the rest of his teammates. They took in the pregame moment honoring the three veteran-most Cardinals down in the stadium tunnel as they awaited their cues.

“Those guys are walking Hall of Famers,” O’Neill said. “We got to see it in the hallway on TV so unfortunately, we couldn’t hear the loudest roars.

“But they were there all game,” O’Neill added with a chuckle. “And I’m sure they’re going to be there next game.”

The roars, indeed, continued during the actual game, as well. Pujols raised his batting helmet to the adoring crowd before digging in for his first at-bat as a member of the home team since the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 7 of the 2011 World Series. He flew out to left in the first at-bat of an 0-for-5 day in which he reached twice via error.

But if the wishes of red-clad baseball fans had any impact on baseballs in flight, those at Busch Stadium would have willed Pujols’ routine fly ball over the wall during that first-inning swing. Though it didn’t happen Thursday, that Hallmark moment will almost certainly come for the 42-year-old slugger at some point this season at Busch Stadium.

Beyond the sentiment of the day, the Cardinals established Thursday—with a dominant performance in all facets of the game—several reasons to believe that 2022 could provide more than mere video tributes that replay fond memories from the past.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.