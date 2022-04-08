First seat installed in Centene Stadium as construction continues
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first seat in Centene Stadium was installed this week, St. Louis City SC said.
The team tweeted out a video Friday morning showing a construction worker installing the seat in the stadium’s lower bowl. Seat installation will continue in early May in the upper bowl, followed by premium seating in mid-May.
The team is scheduled to start play in 2023.
