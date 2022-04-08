First seat installed in Centene Stadium as construction continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first seat in Centene Stadium was installed this week, St. Louis City SC said.

The team tweeted out a video Friday morning showing a construction worker installing the seat in the stadium’s lower bowl. Seat installation will continue in early May in the upper bowl, followed by premium seating in mid-May.

One seat closer to matchday at Centene Stadium! Show of hands – who’s ready ✋ pic.twitter.com/yte6kH0jUC — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) April 8, 2022

The team is scheduled to start play in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.