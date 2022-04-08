Advertisement

First seat installed in Centene Stadium as construction continues

The naming rights to the MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis will be announced Tuesday morning,...
The naming rights to the MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis will be announced Tuesday morning, St. Louis City SC tells News 4
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first seat in Centene Stadium was installed this week, St. Louis City SC said.

The team tweeted out a video Friday morning showing a construction worker installing the seat in the stadium’s lower bowl. Seat installation will continue in early May in the upper bowl, followed by premium seating in mid-May.

The team is scheduled to start play in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Peters man sentenced after touching woman inappropriately during flight to Atlanta
Michael Niedorff has been the CEO of Centene for 26 years.
Longtime Centene CEO Michael Neidorff dies
Crestwood Mall will be brought back to life.
Groundbreaking scheduled for the future development of Crestwood Mall site
Cardinals fans pour in for Opening Day
Cardinals fans pour in from across the world for opening day