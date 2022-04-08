Advertisement

Cardinal Ritter hosts anti-violence rally

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis high schoolers took another step towards ending gun violence in the area Friday.

Cardinal Ritter College Prep hosted a violence prevention summit event Friday morning. It is part of the ‘Movement Not Moment’ anti-gun violence committee.

Students from several schools met late last year to come up with three things that could help curb the violence, and one of those steps was keeping the students busy by holding a job fair.

Employers on hand today included the Muny, Six Flags, Schnucks, and the St. Louis Blues.

