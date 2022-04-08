Body found in river identified as missing Lonedell man

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- The body found in the Big River in Jefferson County one week ago was confirmed to be a missing Lonedell man, police said Friday.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body was that of 56-year-old Delbert Kinsey. The official cause of death has not been determined.

Kinsey went missing Feb. 19 after his truck was found abandoned at the intersection of Highways B and C in Jefferson County. His body was found along the river in the area of Old Byrnsville Road April 1.

