Advertisement

Body found in river identified as missing Lonedell man

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- The body found in the Big River in Jefferson County one week ago was confirmed to be a missing Lonedell man, police said Friday.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body was that of 56-year-old Delbert Kinsey. The official cause of death has not been determined.

Kinsey went missing Feb. 19 after his truck was found abandoned at the intersection of Highways B and C in Jefferson County. His body was found along the river in the area of Old Byrnsville Road April 1.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis high schoolers at Cardinal Ritter took another step towards ending gun violence in...
Cardinal Ritter hosts anti-violence rally
Kid in South elementary enjoying peace day.
South Elementary school hosts Peace Day
Mistakes new gardeners make
Gardening tips from the Missouri Botanical Garden
Just Balloons create display to celebrate new wine cafe in St. Charles
Just Balloons create display to celebrate new wine cafe in St. Charles
St. Louis high schoolers at Cardinal Ritter took another step towards ending gun violence in...
Cardinal Ritter hosts anti-violence rally