Big Bend bridge replacement prompts closures on I-44; 1 lane closed until August

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT will close Interstate 44 entirely Friday evening to begin replacing the Big Bend Bridge.

At 6 a.m., the right lane was shut down in both directions around the clock. By 9 p.m., both directions of the highway near Big Bend and the overpass will be closed entirely.

“It was built back in 1967 and it’s time for this one to be replaced,” MoDOT Area Engineer Bryan Pearcy said.

Three lanes on the interstate will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday but the bridge and one lane in each direction on the interstate will remain closed through August. Drivers heading eastbound from southbound Big Bend can take I-44 westbound to Lindbergh and turn east. Drivers heading westbound from northbound Big Bend can take I-44 eastbound to Elm and turn west.

