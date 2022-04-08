Advertisement

9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire, 2 critical

6 adults were also rescued, with 5 of them seriously injured.
9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire; 2 critical.
9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire; 2 critical.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City firefighters rescued 15 people from an apartment fire early Friday morning, including nine children. Several people were seriously injured, though.

Crews responded at 12:30 a.m. to a call of a fire at an east-side three-story apartment building on East 42nd Street east of Pittman Road. Firefighters immediately started pulling people from the active fire scene, including several people from a second-story balcony, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The fire department said that among those rescued were around nine children and six adults. Two children were critically injured, while five adults were seriously injured. A total of 15 people were hospitalized with ailments ranging from smoke inhalation to serious burns, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross was on the scene assisting those who were displaced. It’s not clear yet how many people lost their homes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Niedorff has been the CEO of Centene for 26 years.
Longtime Centene CEO Michael Neidorff dies
Crestwood Mall will be brought back to life.
Groundbreaking scheduled for the future development of Crestwood Mall site
Cardinals fans pour in for Opening Day
Cardinals fans pour in from across the world for opening day
Crestwood Mall will be brought back to life.
Groundbreaking scheduled for the future development of Crestwood Mall site
Cardinals fans pour in for Opening Day
Cardinals fans pour in from across the world for opening day