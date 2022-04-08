4Warn Forecast: Isolated Rain And Wet Snow Showers Tonight

Weather Discussion: Isolated spots of light rain will continue this evening along with the chilly weather and winds. Then overnight our lows dip to the 30s but above freezing which is important as some wet snow showers are possible Friday morning. This happens because it will be below freezing at about 800 to 1,000 feet and higher. So the snowflakes that develop aloft don’t have time to melt into rain drops. However, the ground will melt the snow.

Friday will be a raw day with cold 40s and breezy winds. Spot rain is possible in the afternoon too. But it dries out for the weekend. Saturday morning is cold and near freezing, so take note if you have sensitive plants outdoors. But it warms with sunshine to the 50s and Sunday we hit the upper 60s.

