Union no longer representing East St. Louis cops, 2nd Metro East city without representation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - East St. Louis is the latest city in the Metro East to not have union representation for its police officers.

Department chief Kendall Perry confirmed with News 4 the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police decided to no longer represent the force. Chief Perry, a former union president, couldn’t speak on behalf of the union as to why they dropped the police department.

“Of course, I think police officers here need union representation,” Perry said. “It shouldn’t affect them, even though recruiting is low everywhere. We hired seven last year. So, that’s pretty good for us.”

Newly-formed Cahokia Heights is still working on a contract. Cahokia’s old contract ended when the city merged with Alorton and Centreville to become a Cahokia Heights, a new municipality.

Illinois FOP hasn’t responded to News 4′s request for comment.

It isn’t clear if pay is a factor in the situation. Perry said ESL PD’s starting salary increased within the last few years to $57,000.

There are other unions in Illinois who could represent East St. Louis cops, if the FOP doesn’t come back.

Perry hopes someone will step in.

