Surveillance photos show man wanted for robbing St. Louis gas station

A man dressed in black is accused of robbing a Phillips 66 in South City.
A man dressed in black is accused of robbing a Phillips 66 in South City.(St. Louis Metro Police Dept.)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station on April 3.

Surveillance photos released by St. Louis police show the suspect dressed in all black, walking towards a Phillips 66 in the 3500 block of Grand. The suspect allegedly followed a clerk into the secured checkout booth as she was returning from employing the trash and robbed her at gunpoint.

Anyone that has any more information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or Detectives at 314-444-2500.

