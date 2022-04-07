State EPA gets involved after Circle K truck overturns, spills 8K gallons of fuel in Granite City

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- A Circle K truck with gasoline and diesel fuel overturned in Granite City, spilling 8,000 gallons of fuel. The Illinois EPA referred the case to the state’s attorney general for enforcement.

The tanker truck overturned at Illinois Route 3 and Thomas Road. The incident happened while it was raining, causing fuel to flow at least 200 feet on both sides of the road, the Illinois EPA said in a statement.

Emergency responders attempted to stop the fuel from spreading to groundwater. An environmental remediation contractor was hired by Circle K to start the cleanup, the Illinois EPA said.

The Illinois EPA asked the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to obtain an order requiring Circle K to immediately address the impacts of the fuel spill. The agency also wants Circle K to enter the Site Remediation Program to ensure the cleanup of the site.

