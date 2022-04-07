Police: Suspect shoots man before carjacking him near Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot by a suspected carjacker near the Delmar Loop Thursday, police said.

At 9 a.m., a man in his 50s was shot in the chest near the 700 block of Hodiamont, just north of the Delmar Loop. He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police said the man’s white car was stolen as well. No additional information has been released.

