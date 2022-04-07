Advertisement

Police: Suspect shoots man before carjacking him near Delmar Loop

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot by a suspected carjacker near the Delmar Loop Thursday, police said.

At 9 a.m., a man in his 50s was shot in the chest near the 700 block of Hodiamont, just north of the Delmar Loop. He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police said the man’s white car was stolen as well. No additional information has been released.

