Locked out of his apartment, St. Louis man is one of many facing illegal evictions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - At the Lewis and Clark apartments in Moline Acres, a sign advertises they’re 100 percent occupied. But resident Anthony Glasby says he’s being forced out.

“I spent the night in my car, I slept in my car,” Glasby says.

On Tuesday his landlord changed the locks to his apartment after putting a note on the door Monday night that read “please have all your belongings out of the apartment by 9:00 a.m.”

It’s because he owes back rent.

“In December I caught COVID and I was down for about a month. And the SAFHR was helping me to pay off my past due rent,” he said.

SAFHR is the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program that’s already awarded more than $208 million to Missourians impacted by the pandemic.

But despite the fact Glasby was working to pay his rent, including making a payment on March 22, he’s facing eviction. But his attorney at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri says it’s against the law.

“You cannot be evicted in Missouri without judicial process,” explained Rob Swearingen with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

News 4 reached out by phone and email to the property manager as well as the owner of the property EEG Management. They have not responded.

Glasby says the maintenance worker unlocked the door to get some of his belongings and he has three days to get out. When he returned later Wednesday evening, the door was still unlocked. His plan is to stay there, but he doesn’t know what will happen next.

The CDC’s ban on eviction’s ended last August and Swearingen says they hear from one to two people every week in the St. Louis area facing illegal eviction.

Landlords are allowed to sue tenants to evict them but it must be done through the proper legal channels. If you are in need of assistance, you can find information about SAFHR here.

