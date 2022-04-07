It’s 2022 and people are still trying to steal bases on Yadier Molina

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Entering his 19th and final season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina was obviously going to be one of the main attractions of Thursday’s Opening Day game at Busch Stadium. After receiving the loudest ovation of anyone during the on-field ceremonies before the game, Molina didn’t waste any time getting down to business in proving he’s still one of the top defensive catchers in the sport.

At some point, you just figure they would know better.

As fate would have it, though, Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman provided Yadi with the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills when he decided to take off toward second base with one out in the top of the second inning.

Another year and they STILL haven't learned!



Yadios! pic.twitter.com/t1P4rDx2oU — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 7, 2022

The Cardinals got out of the inning on the strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out as Adam Wainwright got Cole Tucker swinging through his famous ‘Uncle Charlie’ before Yadi cut down Newman trying to take that which did not belong to him.

Molina entered the day as the active leader in Major League Baseball in Caught Stealing Percentage, having gunned down 40.31% of would-be base stealers throughout his career. It’s 2022, and people are still trying to steal on this guy.

a guy just tried to steal on Yadier Molina in the Year of Our Lord 2022 lol — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 7, 2022

In another defiant act against Father Time, Wainwright has six strikeouts through five scoreless innings at Busch. The Cardinals lead the Pirates 5-0 in the sixth inning as Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill has four RBIs on the day, including a three-run home run.

