Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith reflects on playing on Opening Day 40 years ago

By Maurice Drummond
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you go to a Cardinals game this season, you’ll notice the left-field wall has been spruced up.

The Cardinals Hall of Famers have brand new pictures in place of the names on that wall including Stan the Man, Lou Brock, Rogers Hornsby and Bob Gibson to name a few. Another name on that left-field wall is Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.

Hard to believe this year will mark 40 years since the Hall of Fame shortstop was traded to St. Louis. Cards won the World Series in the same year 1982 and since the arrival of the wizard who brought his magic to St. Louis.

