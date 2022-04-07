Advertisement

Charges issued after woman’s shooting death in Dellwood

Sha’Miya Watts is accused of fatally shooting Marketta Simpson on April 6, 2022.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made and charges were issued after a woman’s shooting death in Dellwood.

Marketta Simpson, 34, was found shot inside her car in the 1200 block of Kroeger Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday. She later died at a local hospital.

Police arrested Sha’Miya Watts, 32, in the 10000 block of Neville Walk. Police said Watts and Simpson knew one another and the incident was isolated. Police allege Watts leaned out of the back seat of a car while driving by Simpson and fired two or three shots.

Watts has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting into a motor vehicle and two counts of armed criminal action. Her cash-only bond was set at $250,000.

