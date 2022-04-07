Advertisement

Bond beyond baseball: Pujols, Molina gush on reuniting as Cardinals again

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There will be some warm feelings around the Ballpark Village with the big reunion of Albert Pujols and Cardinals fans.

Not only did Redbirds fans miss seeing Pujols in Cardinals uniforms, one of the first baseman’s teammates is excited about his return.

“Did you miss me?” Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina asked Albert Pujols during a joint interview ahead of Opening Day.

“I always missed you, buddy. You know that,” Pujols responded.

It’s been 11 years since the pair have shared a field together but you’d never know it to look at them. At the Cardinals workout Wednesday, you could see how strong their relationship really is.

They even did a joint interview and, at one point, Yadi flipped the script and started asking questions instead of answering them.

