4Warn Forecast: Cool, Breezy & Spot Rain For the Cardinals Home Opener

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: It will be a mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool day with a few brief, light showers or sprinkles. Colder tonight so we could actually see a few snow flakes mixing in overnight. The chance for showers increases to 40% tomorrow and it will be a very cool day. Friday’s highs will be about 20 degrees below average.
Some areas will see temperatures below freezing on Saturday morning. The weekend looks dry with increasing temperatures.

7 Day Forecast
Chilly Breeze. Brief showers
Chilly Breeze. Brief showers(KMOV)

4Warn Forecast: Cool, Breezy & Spot Rain For the Cardinals Home Opener


