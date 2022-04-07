4Warn Forecast: Cool, Breezy & Spot Rain For the Cardinals Home Opener

Weather Discussion: It will be a mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool day with a few brief, light showers or sprinkles. Colder tonight so we could actually see a few snow flakes mixing in overnight. The chance for showers increases to 40% tomorrow and it will be a very cool day. Friday’s highs will be about 20 degrees below average.

Some areas will see temperatures below freezing on Saturday morning. The weekend looks dry with increasing temperatures.

Chilly Breeze. Brief showers (KMOV)

