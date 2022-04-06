Thousands of new apartments being built in St. Louis City as demand for houses rises

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Take a drive through the Central Corridor of St. Louis City and you’ll see cranes and buildings rising from the streets as developers are building thousands of new apartments and condos.

Expo at Forest Park will include 287 luxury apartments located in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. (KMOV)

Near Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, the skyline is changing as Expo at Forest Park nears completion. It will have 287 market-rate luxury apartments. Across the street is The Hudson which will house 155 units.

In the Central West End, Pier Property Groups is planning 120 units for a project called The Flats at Forest Park at Kingshighway and McPherson. The same developer is adding 105 units in Midtown at Steelcote Flats and 196 units at Edwin on Grand which will be anchored by a Target store.

[10:19 PM] Dan Greenwald The Edwin on Grand project at Grand and Chouteau will include 196 units and a Target on the lower level (KMOV)

“I think it’s a really big deal,” Paul Hamilton said. He owns several restaurants in Lafayette Square including Vin De Set, PW Pizza and Hamilton’s Steakhouse.

They’re down the road from the Steelcote properties and across the street from the soon to open Edge District of Lafayette Square. That project includes 128 apartments.

“It’s exciting to see how far things have come, it’s exciting to see what more’s to come,” Hamilton said.

Michael Schwartz with Blackline Construction says the demand continues to grow as excitement over the MLS stadium, growth in Downtown St. Louis and the NGA bring new people into the city of St. Louis.

The latest census data shows St. Louis is losing population and dropping below 300,000. This trend is a bit confusing for some.

“All of the data we see shows we’re losing [people] yet all of these projects are getting filled. For us personally, we try not to do projects that displace residents,” Schwartz said.

They just began construction on the Koken Building on Texas Avenue in Fox Park. It’s sat mostly vacant for a long time and they plan to add 78 loft apartments to the building.

“This building has always intrigued me, it’s such a large and prominent building in Fox Park,” he said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office says they are focused on ensuring development continues across the entire city, including North St. Louis where they do see people leaving, adding people go where the development is.

Blackline Construction is renovating a five story historic building in the Fox Park neighborhood and adding 78 new loft apartments. (KMOV)

Schwartz says he’s hopeful the city will focus on working to attract new residents while working hard to keep them once they move into the city.

“People get excited about moving to the City when they get out of college but as soon as they get married and have kids they leave. I think if we want a truly successful and sustainable city with real population growth, we have to be able to offer quality educational opportunities for our kids,” he said.

The St. Louis Development Corporation’s 2020 Vision plan outlines a “framework is intended to link other related economic development plans, thereby creating a unified approach to equitable economic growth in the city.” Read more here.

