School Bus runs over student in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials reported a 15-year-old student was struck by a school bus near Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

Police told News 4 that while the bus was pulling in, there was a disturbance in the lot. The student was outside and allegedly tripped and fell, and the bus ran him over.

The student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

