Return of the BattleHawks? XFL to announce future plans for new era

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It may be time to practice belting out “Ka-Kaw”.

At 11 a.m., the official relaunch of the XFL will begin and St. Louis will learn the fate of the BattleHawks returning. There is a lot of speculation online that having a team the last go-around doesn’t ensure one now. But the BattleHawks did see a good amount of success when the XFL first launched.

For the home opener in February 2020, nearly 30,000 fans came out to the dome. By mid-March, the team announced they would sell upper deck seats as demand surged. The pandemic forced the entire league to shut down before the team could return home to 40,000 fans. The former president of the BattleHawks said there were season ticket accounts from 47 different states - that’s proof the fans weren’t just the immediate St. Louis area.

And the team drew some of the best television ratings among all XFL teams. So there is hope that the positive showing back in 2020 could mean the Gateway to the West could once again see the return of professional football.

