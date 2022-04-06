Overturned tanker leaking gas blocks Route 3 in Granite City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A hazmat team has been called to a crash where a semi-tanker is leaking fuel on Route 3 in Madison County.

The single-vehicle crash happened just north of 270. Traffic is being diverted onto New Poag Road from the north and onto Franko Lane for drivers coming from the south. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

