Overturned tanker leaking gas blocks Route 3 in Granite City

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A hazmat team has been called to a crash where a semi-tanker is leaking fuel on Route 3 in Madison County.

The single-vehicle crash happened just north of 270. Traffic is being diverted onto New Poag Road from the north and onto Franko Lane for drivers coming from the south. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

