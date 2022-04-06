Missing elderly Franklin County man believed to be heading to Union

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 89-year-old man who left his St. Clair home Tuesday morning.

Kurt Ploch, 89, was reported missing after he left his home on Bush Creek Road in an agitated state, police said. Ploch said he was planning to drive his red Dodge Durango to Union, Mo. The Durango has a chrome brush guard with Missouri license plates of VE0Y1U.

The 89-year-old is about 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with grayish balding hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hat, a blue coat, and blue jeans.

