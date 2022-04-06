Advertisement

Missing elderly Franklin County man believed to be heading to Union

Kurt Ploch was reported missing from the Franklinc County Sheriff's Office
Kurt Ploch was reported missing from the Franklinc County Sheriff's Office(The Franklinc County Sheriff's Office)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 89-year-old man who left his St. Clair home Tuesday morning.

Kurt Ploch, 89, was reported missing after he left his home on Bush Creek Road in an agitated state, police said. Ploch said he was planning to drive his red Dodge Durango to Union, Mo. The Durango has a chrome brush guard with Missouri license plates of VE0Y1U.

The 89-year-old is about 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with grayish balding hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hat, a blue coat, and blue jeans.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
High Ridge man found dead in Fenton area
Graphic
Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Forest Park Southeast home
Graphic
Man dies after double shooting in South City
[10:19 PM] Dan Greenwald The Edwin on Grand project at Grand and Chouteau will include 196...
Thousands of new apartments being built in St. Louis City as demand for houses rises