Man shot, car stolen in Cahokia Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are working to learn if a shooting and a car theft that happened next door are connected early Wednesday morning.

A man was found shot in the 2300 block of Jerome Drive before 3 a.m. in Cahokia Heights. While they were investigating, officers learned an older model Chevrolet Cutlass with large wheels was stolen out of a storage garage next door to the crime scene.

The garage door was seen laying down in the yard.

Limited information has been released.

