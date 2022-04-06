Advertisement

Man shot, car stolen in Cahokia Heights neighborhood

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are working to learn if a shooting and a car theft that happened next door are connected early Wednesday morning.

A man was found shot in the 2300 block of Jerome Drive before 3 a.m. in Cahokia Heights. While they were investigating, officers learned an older model Chevrolet Cutlass with large wheels was stolen out of a storage garage next door to the crime scene.

The garage door was seen laying down in the yard.

Limited information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Man dies after double shooting in South City
[10:19 PM] Dan Greenwald The Edwin on Grand project at Grand and Chouteau will include 196...
Thousands of new apartments being built in St. Louis City as demand for houses rises
Dr. Daniel Murphy had his students hear first hand about the atrocities that are happening in...
Lindbergh Ukraine
Allen Robinson had encounter with two city officers last month
SLMPD Carjacking accusations