Man dies after gunfire rings out in North City triple shooting

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating a triple shooting in north St. Louis that left one person dead.

Gunfire erupted in the area of Minerva and North Kingshighway before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Three men were shot and dropped off at a local hospital. One of the men later died.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

