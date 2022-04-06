Man dies after gunfire rings out in North City triple shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating a triple shooting in north St. Louis that left one person dead.

Gunfire erupted in the area of Minerva and North Kingshighway before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Three men were shot and dropped off at a local hospital. One of the men later died.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

