Man dies after gunfire rings out in North City double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis that left one person dead.

Gunfire erupted in the area of Minerva and North Kingshighway before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two men were shot and dropped off at a local hospital. One of the men later died while another man was critically wounded after being shot in the back.

Homicide detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

