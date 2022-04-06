Advertisement

Man dies after double shooting in South City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of S. Kingshighway just before 9:30 p.m. Police said three men arrived at a local hospital by private car. One of the men was pronounced dead, one was shot in the back and the third was not injured.

No other information was released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

