Man dies after double shooting in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of S. Kingshighway just before 9:30 p.m. Police said three men arrived at a local hospital by private car. One of the men was pronounced dead, one was shot in the back and the third was not injured.

No other information was released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.