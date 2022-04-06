Advertisement

Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Forest Park Southeast home

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – Two people were shot inside a Forest Park Southeast home Wednesday.

When officers arrived at a home in the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue, they found a man shot dead inside. A woman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital, and police have not provided details on her condition.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
High Ridge man found dead in Fenton area
Kurt Ploch was reported missing from the Franklinc County Sheriff's Office
Missing elderly Franklin County man believed to be heading to Union
Graphic
Man dies after double shooting in South City
[10:19 PM] Dan Greenwald The Edwin on Grand project at Grand and Chouteau will include 196...
Thousands of new apartments being built in St. Louis City as demand for houses rises