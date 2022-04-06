Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Forest Park Southeast home
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – Two people were shot inside a Forest Park Southeast home Wednesday.
When officers arrived at a home in the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue, they found a man shot dead inside. A woman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital, and police have not provided details on her condition.
No other information has been released.
