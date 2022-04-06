High Ridge man found dead in Fenton area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old man was found near New Sugar Creek and Coil Road in the Fenton area. Investigators didn’t release the man’s name but said he’s from High Ridge.

It’s still unclear how the man died. No other information was released.

