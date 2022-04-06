Guerrilla Street Food looks for new ownership

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After 11 years, a local Filipino-American restaurant and food truck is searching for a new owner to take over the business.

The two owners, Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty, are stepping away from the business to pursue other goals and deciding to sell the company and all of its assets. Regardless of finding new ownership or not, they had set the restaurant’s closing date to Saturday, April 30.

“We would love to have someone step in and continue to operate this restaurant and food truck,” Hardesty said. “I’m confident that we will find the right person to do just that!”

Guerrilla Street Food has been named as “Best Food Truck in the Country”, and made the list of best food trucks in Forbes, USA Today, and other national publications. They have been ranked number one in all of the local “Best of” lists every year, including being named “Restaurant of the Year” by Feast Magazine. They also made an appearance on Diners Drive-Ins, & Dives.

